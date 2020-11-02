Boyle Heights -- A homeless man was wounded Sunday night when a car drove by and someone shot at him, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Estrada Street, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 27 year-old man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, Orris said.

He told police he is homeless, the officer said.

On Saturday morning, a homeless man was killed in a separate shooting in the 3600 block of Noakes Street in Boyle Heights.