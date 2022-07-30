1800 bridge street map

Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

News That Hits Home

