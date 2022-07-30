Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
The victim, a homeless man believed to be in his 40s, was walking when a man in a vehicle pulled up, got out and approached him, then shot him and fled, Cruz said.
Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.
