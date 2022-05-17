Boyle Heights – How did Patricia Siqueiros, a one-time aspiring attorney with degrees from UC Berkeley and Stanford University, end up as the admired head of the Variety Boys and Girls Club? You can thank “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

While at UC Berkeley, Siqueiros realized lawyering wasn’t for her. She wondered what her true calling was and found out while watching an episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer became a high school counselor. I said, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Siqueiros recalled.

She later earned a master’s in education from Stanford and a counseling credential from Cal State Northridge.

Ten years ago she arrived at the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights as a part-time college counselor. Fast forward to 2022 and Siqueiros, now the club’s executive director, has expanded the menu of programs and services.

“Coming here is where finally I could make a difference,” Siqueiros said. “My passion has always been to serve youth.”

The long-time El Sereno resident and her staff are growing programs in a variety of areas that range from public speaking and the arts to the introduction of careers and assisting members who have aged out of the club and have gone on to college.

Since becoming executive director in 2015, Siqueiros has been making improvements across the club that range from having proper uniforms for club teams to adding a music studio within the club. The studio, currently under construction, will be used to teach youth about careers in the music industry such as production or sound engineering.

Ben Ceja, a past president of the club’s board of directors and current board chairman, said the club has evolved since he was a member as a teen some 27 years ago.

“It was a different type of club,” Ceja said. “It was a hang-out spot. It was great, and it served its purpose.”

The club now helps young people figure out what they want to do in life and how to reach their goals Even the youngest children see college as a tangible goal, Ceja said.

“They start seeing that older members of the club are going to college,” he said. “It’s not a pipe dream. They see it in real life.”

Siqueiros is a significant part of that, he said, noting her passion for her work and carefully thought-out initiatives.

She envisions a time when many club members head off to college and return to serve on the club’s board and at other organizations, playing a part in creating a more equitable and just society.

“They are not waiting for someone to save them,” Siqueiros said.