Cash found in Councilman Jose Huizar's closet during an FBI search in 2018.

Boyle Heights -- The brother of former City Councilman José Huizar admitted in a plea agreement filed today that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.

Salvador Huizar, 57, of Boyle Heights, also agreed to cooperate with the government's City Hall corruption probe and testify in his brother's upcoming trial on federal racketeering charges,  according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

