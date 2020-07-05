Boyle Heights -- The name of Jose Huizar was papered over on the signs of his Boyle Heights field office shortly after the 14th District councilman was arrested on a racketeering charge in a City Hall corruption probe.

While Huizar was suspended by the City Council, he remains in office since he has not been convicted of a crime. He would automatically forfeit the office if he is convicted.

The Eastsider could not determine who had Huizar's sign covered up on the building known as Boyle Heights City Hall, which opened in 2013 after an extensive renovation. The former Masonic Temple at 1st and Chicago streets houses several city offices.

Huizar is termed-out of office, and will be replaced at the end of the year by former state legislator Kevin de Leon, who won the primary election in March.

Huizar is scheduled to be arraigned on July 20.