Boyle Heights -- It took firefighters more than an hour to knock down a "stubborn" attic fire, said the L.A. Fire Department.

More that 30 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at about 3:30 pm in the 300 block of N. Matthews Street near Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The vacant bungalow has a double roof that delayed getting access to pockets of the fire, said the LAFD.

LAFD Arson is responding for the cause investigation.

No injuries were reported.