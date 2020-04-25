Boyle Heights -- It took firefighters more than an hour to knock down a "stubborn" attic fire, said the L.A. Fire Department.
More that 30 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at about 3:30 pm in the 300 block of N. Matthews Street near Cesar Chavez Avenue.
The vacant bungalow has a double roof that delayed getting access to pockets of the fire, said the LAFD.
LAFD Arson is responding for the cause investigation.
No injuries were reported.
