Boyle Heights -- Fire crews using heavy equipment prevented a vehicle from falling into a sink hole this morning in an industrial area just east of the LA River.

Crews will remain on scene near the corner of Mission Road and East Sixth Street as a precaution to prevent damage to natural gas lines below, said the L.A Fire Department.

Utility crews have been sent to handle any problems.

