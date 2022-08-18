Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020.
Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Hernandez illegally punched the unarmed man more than a dozen times in the head, neck and body after the officer and his partner responded to a call of a trespasser in a vacant lot in the 400 block of Houston Street in April 2020, according to the District Attorney's Office.
During the investigation, a fight broke out between the suspect and one officer, according to a statement released in May 2020 by the L.A. Police Department.
A witness who saw a portion of the fight gave an LAPD supervisor a copy of a cell phone video, the statement said. A formal investigation began and Hernandez was assigned to home duty pending the results of the investigation, police said.
His current status with the LAPD was not immediately available.
In a statement released shortly after Hernandez's plea and sentencing, District Attorney George Gascón said, "Wearing a badge does not give an officer the right to use unreasonable and excessive force. When this happens, it erodes trust in the community and can impact our collective safety."
Attorneys for Richard Castillo, the man who was beaten, sued the City and members of its police force for allegedly using excessive force and spitting in his face during an altercation.
Castillo, who said he has lived most of his life in the 2400 block of Houston Street and was raised two houses away from the vacant lot, alleges he was assaulted and held overnight in jail for no legal reason.
