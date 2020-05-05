Boyle Heights -- An LAPD officer was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a trespassing suspect during an altercation that was caught on cellphone video, police announced on Monday night.

Two Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2400 block of Houston Street near a church on April 27, where they located a man trespassing on private property and directed him to leave.

During the investigation, a fight broke out between the suspect and one of the officers. The suspect had cuts to his head and face, but refused medical attention, according to a statement from the LAPD. The officer sustained a minor hand injury.

@FOXLA @EASTLA_NEWS @TheEastsiderLA @ABC7 @MayorOfLA not my video! But a lot of people from this community want to know what is being done regarding this man in uniform? pic.twitter.com/LuzvpWIwg4 — David Mash (@davidamash) May 5, 2020

A supervisor was called to the scene and a witness who had seen a portion of the fight gave the supervisor a copy of a cellphone video, the statement said.

"Upon review of the content of the cellphone video and the involved officer's body worn video, the supervisor notified his commanding officer and investigators of the Internal Affairs Group responded to conduct a personnel complaint investigation," police said.

The suspect was released from custody, pending further investigation, the department said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A formal investigation was begun and the officer, who was not identified, was assigned to home duty pending the results of the investigation, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the police department's Office of the Inspector General will monitor the investigation.

Today, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted the following:

"Over the past several days there have been incidents reported in the news that are clearly not consistent with the core values of the Los Angeles Police Department. My pledge to you, is that when these instances occur and we fall short of your expectations there will be a thorough investigation. I intend to take a clear-eyed view and hold individuals accountable for behavior that is inconsistent with the high standards of this organization."

The tweet appeared to refer to the Boyle Heights arrest, and also to a weekend incident in which an off-duty LAPD officer allegedly shot and wounded another off-duty LAPD officer during a camping trip in San Bernardino County.

That officer has been charged with assault with a firearm.