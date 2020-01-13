Boyle Heights -- The LAPD today released body-cam video and more details of a November shooting in which a suspect fleeing police allegedly opened fire and hit an officer in the arm.
The officer-involved shooting near Fickett and Malabar streets took place on the evening of Nov. 29 after gang enforcement officers attempted to contact 21-year-old Nathan Alexander Tovar, who was on probation for a narcotics violation.
Tovar ran off and fired a handgun at a pursuing officer, who was struck in the arm. The officer returned fire, but Tovar was not hit.
The officer is heard moaning and cursing and asking for a tourniquet on video from his body camera.
Tovar was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting, and police recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The officer was taken to a hospital for his injury and has been released, according to the LAPD.
The District Attorney has filed several charges against Tovar, including a count of attempted murder of a police officer, 3 counts of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and 1 count of a felon in possession of a firearm with gang enhancement.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
The shooting is now being reviewed to see if officers complied with LAPD policies and procedures.
