Boyle Heights - The LAPD today released a surveillance video as the search for a hit-and run driver who struck and killed a 62-year- old homeless man this weekend.

A silver four-door sedan, traveling southbound on South Grande Vista Avenue, struck the man as he was crossing the road at Emery Street at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the LAPD. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing the area and was last seen traveling southbound on South Grande Vista Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective McGowan at 213-833-3713 or 25660@lapd.online. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.