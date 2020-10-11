Boyle Heights -- Firefighters knocked down an intense blaze that broke out tonight at a vacant former hospital at 443 S. Soto St., said the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's the fourth fire reported at the same facility in less than two years.

The blaze, which was reported shortly after 9 pm, grew to become a greater alarm incident before it was declared knocked down in a little more than an hour, said LAFD.

The blaze appeared to be centered on the third floor of the building and appears to have "consumed a significant portion" of the structure, which is located south of Fourth Street and next to a Northgate Market.

There were no reports of injuries.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The fire at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles is the fourth and apparently the largest blaze to hit the vacant complex in less than two years.

In January, a rear structure on the property caught fire. On in late December of last year, firefighters put out a blaze on the top floor of the three-story building. One year earlier, on Dec. 5, 2018, LAFD responded to a fire on the second floor of the building.

A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year.

City News Service contributed to this report