The Los Angeles Public Library will begin a phased reopening of the Central Library and 37 other branches for in-person services on May 3, it was announced today.

This includes the following locations for the Eastside:

Arroyo Seco Regional Library (Highland Park), 6145 N. Figueroa Street

Eagle Rock Branch Library, 5027 Caspar Avenue

Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 W. Temple Street

Los Feliz Branch Library, 1874 Hillhurst Avenue

Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library (Boyle Heights), 803 Spence Street

Silver Lake Branch Library, 2411 Glendale Blvd

The L.A. Public Library system will open with limited in-person services at the downtown flagship location and 37 out of its 73 total branches, which may include quick browsing, computer access, mobile printing orders, checking out library materials and the "Library To Go" contactless pickup service.

"Libraries are the civic and cultural heartbeat of our communities, and an extraordinary resource for Angelenos looking to fire up their imaginations and pursue their dreams," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Our next phase in reopening our library doors marks the next step toward reintegrating this critical entry point for learning, literacy, and literature back into the everyday lives of our residents -- and another crucial marker on our road to recovery."

This is the second phase of the library's reopening plan to gradually restore service after all branches closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last July, the library launched its "Library to Go" program, allowing customers to safely pick up and drop off materials curbside to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. That program expanded on March 23 to include evening hours at more than two-dozen locations, along with free remote wireless printing services.

"We are excited to be starting this new chapter on May 3, and we know Angelenos have missed us as much as we have missed them," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "We look forward to seeing our patrons return, and we're committed to offering everyone a safe and welcoming experience."

To learn more about the reopening and see which 37 branches are participating, go to lapl.org/reopening.