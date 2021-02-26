Colored Page - Laurent - Black Cat - Hidden Heroes, Historic Places.png

Colored Page of Astride Laurent and Black Cat from the coloring book Hidden Heroes, Historic Places

There's a new coloring book that highlights Los Angeles' forgotten heroes and places, including several on the Eastside.

The 34-page book, Los Angeles' Hidden Heroes and Historic Places, includes drawings with biographies, location descriptions and activities. It's published by Best Friends, a support group for the LA Central Library's Business, Economics and other departments.   

Among the 15 celebrated heroes and places, these are the ones located on the Eastside:

  • Ah-Wane-U Sharon and Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park
  • Julius Levitt and Breed Street Shul in Boyle Heights
  • Aristide Laurent and Black Cat in Silver Lake
  • Helen Brown and Echo Park Lake in Echo Park
  • Lewis MacAdams and Los Angeles River

The artwork and writing were created by the Octavia Lab staff. The Octavia Lab is a DIY studio space located in the Central Library of the Los Angeles Public Library. The lab has 3D printers, virtual reality gear, a laser cutter, audio-visual digitization equipment, sewing machines, and much more which all Los Angeles Public Library card holders are able to use for free.

The publisher, BEST Friends, is the support group that raises funds for the Business and Economics, Science, Technology, and Patents departments at the Central Library.

Julius Levitt -- Breed Street Shul.jpg

Julius Levitt was a leader the Jewish Community Relations Council who helped empower Latinos who lived and worked among the Jewish people in Boyle Heights during and after World War II -- Breed Street Shul provided a traditional curriculum focused on Jewish law and ritual, Hebrew language, and the scriptures.

"We decide which people to profile by taking the long lens of history and sifting to find people whose stories we find interesting, along with local people instrumental to a particular historical event," said BEST Friends Board President, Rachel Andersson. "We spent a lot of last year looking at suffragists, for example, and groundbreaking individuals like L.A.’s first female librarian."

The books are printed as they are ordered. So far, they've sold around 100 copies and all proceeds from this book will go towards programming, materials, and supplies for the library.

Hidden Heroes, Historic Places

1 of 5

Support community news in 2021

