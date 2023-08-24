Boyle Heights -- Police today announced that a man and a 14-year- old boy were arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a recreation center -- and they alleged the adult suspect also killed another man several days afterward.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore at a news conference said the pair might be connected to four previous homicides in what investigators believe was part of a feud between rival street gangs.
Alfonso Ramos, 16, was fatally shot shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center, in the 2800 block of East Second Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
One of the suspects was identified as 26-year-old Michael Monarrez," police said. The second suspect was a 14-year-old juvenile whose identity was not revealed but investigators allege that he was the one who fatally shot Ramos in the recreation center.
Detectives were looking for the pair when second fatal shooting took place on Aug. 17 at approximately 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Lorena Street. Officers responding to the shooting found Fermin Ruelas in an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Ruelas, 45, died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.
Monarrez was arrested as a suspect shortly after the second shooting. Investigators arrested the 14-year-old boy the next day.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has filed two counts of murder against Monarrez, according to the LAPD. "A petition for murder was filed by the District Attorney's Office on the juvenile for the murder of Ramirez," the LAPD said.
Detective Ryan Rabbett a preliminary investigation shows that the pair might have been involved other homicides several weeks before the killing at the Evergreen Recreation Center.
According to the LAPD, Ramos was approached on Aug. 12 by two people inside the recreation center and a brief altercation ensued, after which one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and shot the teen. Both suspects ran away.
Anyone with information on the shootings was urged to call detectives at 213-486-8700. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247.
