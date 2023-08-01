Map of 500 block of Estudillo Avenue

Boyle Heights -- A homeless man and woman were wounded after they were shot inside their tent Monday night, police said.

The victims, a 45-year-old Latina and a 45-year-old Latino, were shot at about 10:30 pm in the 500 block of Estudillo Avenue, said Officers Melissa Podany with LAPD Media Relations.

