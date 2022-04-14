Boyle Heights -- A man walking in the direction of a taco stand was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, police said today.

The fatal crash took place on Tuesday, April 12, at about 8 pm when the victim was walking across Indiana Street from Dennison Street when he was hit by a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, according to a statement issued by the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The man was catapulted into the air and landed on the pavement. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified, police said.

The driver fled the scene without offering to help and was last seen headed westbound on Olympic Boulevard from Indiana Street. The vehicle, which had black rims, would have extensive front-end damage and a broken driver-side headline base on information collected by police.

A $50,000 reward is available in the case.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Ron Berdin at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail him at 31958@lapd.online.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).