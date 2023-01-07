Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information.
The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. ABC7 showed video of man on a gurney being rolled down the ramp by paramedics.
Officers found a man, described as Latino in his 20s, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Police said the attack occurred during the unauthorized shooting of a music video at the bridge. Witnesses said the suspect, who is between 18 and 20 years old, fired several shots at the victim drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to Madison.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
