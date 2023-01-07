Arches of 6th Street bridge illuminated with red, white and blue lights

Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information.

The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. ABC7 showed video of man on a gurney being rolled down the ramp by paramedics.

