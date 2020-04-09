Boyle Heights -- A man in his 30s was killed tonight in what police called a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights.
Police received a call about the shooting near Cincinnati Street and North Evergreen Avenue at 7:57 p.m., and learned the man was walking on the sidewalk when a suspect came out in front of him and fired multiple shots, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, Im said.
The suspect was last seen running eastbound through an alley south of Folsom Street and east of Evergreen Avenue, Im said.
Police set up a perimeter and searched for a suspect, but no arrest was immediately reported, according to Im.
A description of the suspect was not disclosed.
