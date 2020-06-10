Boyle Heights -- A man was fatally shot this evening in the neighborhood's sixth killing of the year.

The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Los Palos Street, near Olympic Boulevard, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no known suspect description, Lopez said.

Today's murder comes nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of north Soto Street.

There were four additional Boyle Heights murders between March and May, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.