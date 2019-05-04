BOYLE HEIGHTS -- An unidentified man was fatally shot Friday night in the 500 block of S. Clarence Street, police said.

LAPD officers responded to a call around 10:40 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Bautista of the Hollenbeck Division.

The victim was approached by a man with a semi-automatic rifle who shot him, Bautista said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

There were no further details available.

This would be the sixth murder of the year in Boyle Heights, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.