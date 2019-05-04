Google Map of 500 block of S Clarence

 

 Google Maps

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- An unidentified man was fatally shot Friday night in the 500 block of S. Clarence Street, police said.

LAPD officers responded to a call around 10:40 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Bautista of the Hollenbeck Division. 

The victim was approached by a man with a semi-automatic rifle who shot him, Bautista said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

There were no further details available.

This would be the sixth murder of the year in Boyle Heights, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.

Rachel Uranga is a Los Angeles-based writer

