BOYLE HEIGHTS -- An unidentified man was fatally shot Friday night in the 500 block of S. Clarence Street, police said.
LAPD officers responded to a call around 10:40 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Bautista of the Hollenbeck Division.
The victim was approached by a man with a semi-automatic rifle who shot him, Bautista said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
There were no further details available.
This would be the sixth murder of the year in Boyle Heights, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.
