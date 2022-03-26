Evergreen and 8th map

Boyle Heights -- A 27-year-old man was shot in a stopped car in Boyle Heights this afternoon and taken to a hospital.

The shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. at Eighth Street and Evergreen Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A male gunman walked up to the man and fired a gun at him, then fled in a car, police said. It was unclear if the victim's car was parked or stopped on the roadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics where he had stable vital signs, police said.

