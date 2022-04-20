Boyle Heights -- One man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Whittier Boulevard, police said today.
Officers responding to a shooting at about 4 pm arrived to discover the victim had already been transported to a hospital by family members, according to LAPD spokesperson Lisbeth Lomeli.
The victim, described only as an adult male, was declared dead at the hospital, Lomeli.
Lomeli had no other information immediately available about the victim, suspect or suspects and motive for the shooting.
