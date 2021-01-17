Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Boyle Heights -- A 35-year-old man was shot to death Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Fourth Street, according to a dispatcher in the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

It's the third homicide of the year in Boyle Heights.

 

