101 and 10 freeways

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night near the junction of the 101 and 10 freeways, according to the CHP.

The crash involving a white Ford Fusion was reported at about 8:25 p.m. on the transition from the southbound 101 to the eastbound 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Initial reports said the victim was sitting on the right shoulder of the freeway. However, CHP Officer Gonzalez said today that the man was struck near a center divider. The case remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments