Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night near the junction of the 101 and 10 freeways, according to the CHP.

The crash involving a white Ford Fusion was reported at about 8:25 p.m. on the transition from the southbound 101 to the eastbound 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Initial reports said the victim was sitting on the right shoulder of the freeway. However, CHP Officer Gonzalez said today that the man was struck near a center divider. The case remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.