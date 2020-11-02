A man allegedly tied by DNA evidence to the 1996 killing of a 17-year-old Boyle Heights girl pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge.

Jose Luis Garcia, who being held on $1 million bail, was ordered to return to court on Dec. 1, when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Garcia, 43, was arrested in September in Dallas, Texas, for allegedly killing Gladys Arellano, whose partially clothed body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine in Topanga Canyon on Jan. 30, 1996. Garcia had recently relocated from Fontana to Texas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The case was investigated by the Homicide Bureau's Unsolved Case Unit, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. That unit is comprised of a dozen retired homicide investigators who return to work on a part-time basis, he said at a news conference last month.

"Every unsolved homicide case remains active and available to investigate until it is solved," the sheriff said. "These detectives continuously review cold cases, and take all the pieces of workable information and leads which have not been exhausted, and they'll take them as far as they will go."

An autopsy determined that the teen had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, according to the sheriff's department.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

"Serology evidence was collected from her body, and a DNA profile was uploaded into state and federal DNA databases as that of an unknown offender," according to a sheriff's statement. "Although an extensive investigation was conducted, no match was identified through the DNA databases and the case remained unsolved."

A development that led to the break in the case came last Nov. 10, when Garcia was arrested by Los Angeles police officers on suspicion of domestic assault, and a DNA sample was collected and loaded into the California DNA database that appeared to be a match for the 1996 slaying, sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

Detectives assigned to the Unsolved Case Unit obtained a warrant to obtain an oral swab from Garcia to confirm the DNA match and contacted him at his then-residence in Fontana, Reynaga said. Serologists from the sheriff's crime lab confirmed the DNA match, and the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia, he said.

The slain girl's family, including her niece and goddaughter Samantha Moreno, last month thanked detectives for continuing to investigate the case.

"Thank you for not giving up on our Gladys, who was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and godmother ...," Moreno said. "Gladys was only 17 when she was murdered. She had a beautiful soul. She was beautiful, intelligent, gorgeous, and had a radiant smile. She had such big dreams for her life."