Boyle Heights -- Police are investigating the shooting of a man in his 20s early this morning.
Lt. James Townsend of the LAPD Hollenbeck police station said officers got a call around 12:30 of a victim in the 400 block of North Fickett.
The man had been shot in the leg by an assailant on the residential street but refused to provide a description of the gunman or cooperate with police.
“He would only say the that he walked up to him,” Townsend said.
The victim is in stable condition. It doesn't appear that the victim lived in the neighborhood.
