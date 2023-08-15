Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
A man was sentenced today to 18 years and eight months in prison in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Boyle Heights girl whose body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Malibu more than two decades ago.
Jose Luis Garcia, now 46, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Gladys Arellano, along with one count each of kidnapping and domestic assault involving the teen, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Garcia waived his credit for just over 1,000 days he has already spent behind bars since his October 2020 arrest, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Arellano's partially clothed body was discovered Jan. 30, 1996, at the bottom of a ravine in the Topanga Canyon area of Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
An autopsy determined that the teenage girl had been beaten and strangled, according to the sheriff's department.
"Serology evidence was collected from her body, and a DNA profile was uploaded into state and federal DNA databases as that of an unknown offender," according to statement released by the sheriff's department shortly after Garcia's arrest. "Although an extensive investigation was conducted, no match was identified through the DNA databases and the case remained unsolved."
A DNA sample was collected and loaded into the state's DNA database after Garcia was arrested by Los Angeles police officers in 2019 on an unrelated crime, authorities said.
A detective assigned to the Unsolved Case Unit learned of a match of that sample to evidence from the 1996 slaying, sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga said shortly after Garcia's arrest.
Detectives contacted him at his then-residence in Fontana, and obtained a DNA swab, Reynaga said.
Serologists from the sheriff's crime lab confirmed the DNA match, and the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia, Reynaga said.
Garcia was subsequently taken into custody in Dallas by a U.S. Marshals Service task force after moving to Texas, according to the sheriff's department.
Well, it sounds like they found a match. But of what? Where was it at the scene? We can guess, but we can guess wrong.
I presume this guy had only a public defender overwhelmed with far too many clients to deal with — if he even had that. Who was his attorney — story does not say. Why ever would he have agreed to give that swab at his home!? A lawyer would have said absolutely not. It sounds like he did not understand he did not even have to talk with them, much less give a swab. No mention of a search warrant here, he did not even have to let them in his home.
And why ever would he waive the 1,000 days credit for time already served in jail waiting for his trial? Why would anyone do that? That’s 2.75 years longer he will be in prison because of that.
It does sound like the DNA evidence MIGHT nail him — but it depends on where it was found, what it was, who else might have been involved, how reliable the lab was. The fact that detectives wanted a second swab after they already had one from that arrest suggests the one from the arrest was unreliable, for some reason. Where is his lawyer in all this, it sounds so challengeable. And people will and do plead guilty in trade for a specified sentence when they have been scared nearly to death.
