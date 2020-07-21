Boyle Heights -- One person was killed in a shooting on or near an exit off the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway Monday night.
The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near the Calzona Street exit, according to CBS2.
It's not immediately clear if the shooting began or took place on the freeway itself and ended on a city street, according to news accounts.
But the victim was able to drive their SUV, described as a Range Rover, to the intersection of Beswick and Calzona streets, according to multiple broadcast reports.
The southbound lanes of the Santa Ana Freeway at Calzona Street were shut down briefly for an investigation, but were reopened about 11:20 p.m. The Calzona Street off-ramp remained closed.
Details of what led up to the shooting and a description of the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.
