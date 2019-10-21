BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A man was shot to death early this morning under a bridge, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. under a bridge near E. 1st Street and Mission Road, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.
The man, believed to be about 20, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Police told CBS2 that the man was shot outside a tent at a large homeless encampment but it's not clear if the victim lived there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.