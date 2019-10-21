google map of mission road and 1st street

BOYLE HEIGHTS  -- A man was shot to death early this morning under a bridge, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. under a bridge near E. 1st Street and Mission Road, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.

The man, believed to be about 20, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police told CBS2 that the man was shot outside a tent at a large homeless encampment but it's not clear if the victim lived there.

