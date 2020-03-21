Boyle Heights -- A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs today after he was shot on a sidewalk, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 8 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Olympic Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Center.

The man was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by three males and at least one fired at him, the dispatcher said.

The suspects fled the scene, she said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang related, she said