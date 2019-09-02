Boyle Heights - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with stable vital signs today after he was shot in a park by a man who ran away, authorities said.
It happened at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday at Ramon Garcia Park in the 900 block of Grande Vista Avenue, a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.
The victim was walking through the park, she said.
The shooting was believed to have been gang related, the dispatcher said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.