Boyle Heights - A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with stable vital signs today after he was shot in a park by a man who ran away, authorities said.

It happened at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday at Ramon Garcia Park in the 900 block of Grande Vista Avenue, a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.

The victim was walking through the park, she said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The shooting was believed to have been gang related, the dispatcher said.