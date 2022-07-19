1st and Chicago map

Google Maps

Boyle Heights --A man was found stabbed to death early this morning.

The body of the man, who was in his 50s, was discovered about 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East First Street near Chicago Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments