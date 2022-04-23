Boyle Heights -- A pioneering rock-and-roll mogul who started as a small label in Boyle Heights has died at the age of 104, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Art Rupe founded his label Specialty Records in 1946. He helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Percy Mayfield and dozens of other jazz, blues, gospel, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll artists.

While hailed as an industry leader, Rupe was also known as a hard-driving businessman whose artists were often paid meager sums. He died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara.