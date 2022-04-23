Boyle Heights -- A pioneering rock-and-roll mogul who started as a small label in Boyle Heights has died at the age of 104, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Art Rupe founded his label Specialty Records in 1946. He helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Percy Mayfield and dozens of other jazz, blues, gospel, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll artists. 

While hailed as an industry leader, Rupe was also known as a hard-driving businessman whose artists were often paid meager sums. He died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments