Boyle Heights -- A 48-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia has gone missing, and authorities today asked the public to help find him.
Joseph Cohen was last seen Monday about 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of Marengo Street, near Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It was not clear if Cohen was a patient at the medical center.
Cohen is described as white, 5-feet-8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow paisley print shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities circulated a photo of Cohen and encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
