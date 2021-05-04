Industrial Way

Boyle Heights - A man was wounded Monday evening in a shooting in the south end of Boyle Heights.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Industrial Way, near Washington Boulevard, and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

A motive for the shooting and detailed description of a suspect were not immediately available.

