BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting that police said may have been gang-related.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. at Soto and Marengo streets, a dispatcher in the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Center said.
The man was in the intersection when a suspect walked toward him and fired one shot that struck him, the dispatcher said.
The man was hospitalized with stable vital signs, he said.
The shooting was believed to have been gang-related, the dispatcher said.
