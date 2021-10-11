Boyle Heights -- A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Lorena Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The 25-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when a man in his late 30s walked up and fired shots at the vehicle, Orris said.
The suspect ran away from the scene, he said. The shooting was believed gang-related.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.