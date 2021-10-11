500 lorena street map

Boyle Heights -- A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Lorena Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 25-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when a man in his late 30s walked up and fired shots at the vehicle, Orris said.

The suspect ran away from the scene, he said. The shooting was believed gang-related.

