BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Two dozen men and women were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly blocking streets during a chaotic evening when there was an attempt to set a building on fire and one bystander was injured.

The incident began at about 6 pm near 6th and Anderson streets when the suspects, who wore black clothes and red masks, made their way through the area of art spaces, galleries and industrial buildings, tossing around burning road flares, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee.

At one point there was an attempt to set a building on fire and one victim was injured when they were struck in the head by a stick, Lee said. It's not clear if those arrested were involved in those incidents.

The group was later arrested near 7th Street and the 5 Freeway, Lee said.

NBC4 said that buildings were vandalized with red paint. "Gentry out" was scrawled on one building.

The incident took place as a May Day marchers made their way through Boyle Heights. But police told NBC4 that those who were arrested were not part of the May Day events.

The anti-gentrification group Defend Boyle Heights disputed the police accounts and said that at least 15 people had been released from jail as of Thursday morning.

Several art spaces have moved out of the mostly industrial western edge of Boyle Heights near the L.A. River after being targeted by those opposed to the gentrification of the neighborhood.