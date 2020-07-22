Boyle Heights -- A woman has raised more than $40,000 for a man and his son after seeing them selling flowers along Cesar Chavez Boulevard, ABC7 reported.

A GoFundMe was started for 8-year-old Edgar Machic Jr. and his father by Boyle Heights resident Wendy Rodriguez after Edgar approached her to buy flowers.

Edgar and his father immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala a year ago after his mother died. Then Edgar's father lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I grew up in El Salvador and I've seen that so that's nothing new. And to me to see that, but to see it here, and to experience that now, I was kind of speechless," Rodriguez told ABC.