Boyle Heights — Cyclists, pedestrians and skaters will take over some of the neighborhood’s main streets — including 1st Street, 4th Street and Boyle Avenue — on Sunday, Oct. 6 as part of a six-mile-long Ciclavia.

The “open streets” event runs from 9 am to 4 pm. However, streets will be closed to motor vehicles from 7 am to about 6 pm and bus riders should expect detours. Also beware of No Parking restrictions after 1 am.

Also, Caltrans says the 4th Street, Broadway and Temple offramps on the southbound 101 Freeway will be closed from 6 pm to 6 am on Sunday. On the northbound 101, the 4th Street off-ramp the right-turn lane of the 1st Street off-ramp will also be closed.

Most of the course through Boyle Heights will run through the western part of the neighborhood south of Mariachi Plaza. The plaza will serve as one of the Ciclavia hubs that will host folklorico dance performances, workout classes, children's story times and other events.

In addition to Boyle Heights, the “Heart of LA” course also runs through Downtown L.A., Chinatown and MacArthur Park. Participants can start and end their trip anywhere along the route.

The event is free and open to the public. Go here for more details.