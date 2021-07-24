1400 Warren

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A murder suspect who barricaded himself in a house in for several hours was taken into police custody early this morning.

Officers from the LAPD SWAT Team were called at 8:44 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Warren Street in Boyle Heights, near Cesar Chavez Avenue and the Hollywood (101) Freeway, said a LAPD spokesman.

No officers were injured during the arrests and no further details were available.

