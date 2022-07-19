Boyle Heights -- Traffic was flowing again today over the new Sixth Street bridge after another street takeover led to a crash involving at least three vehicles and forced police to close the span.
Video from the scene posted on YouTube and other social media channels showed the crash that occurred as a driver was performing a burnout on the recently opened pavement around 11 p.m. Monday. Other drivers were spotted doing doughnuts and burnouts on the span as well.
It was at least the second takeover on the viaduct, which opened to traffic July 10 after years of construction.
There were no reports of any injuries, however, the driver of one car involved in Monday night's crash fled the area on foot, abandoning the damaged Dodge Charger. No arrests were immediately reported, but police closed the bridge following the crash.
"It is the way things go, there's positive uses and negative uses and everything in between. I think it's just the fabric of the city," Cameron Mayer, a visitor, told NBC4.
One person told KCAL9, "This is why we can't have nice things."
Over the weekend, traffic was jammed on Saturday night as people got out of their cars to take selfies. video surfaced on social media showing drivers spinning their wheels and performing stunts on the bridge, also leaving the pavement scarred. Some people even crawled onto the ribbon-like arches that line the bridge so they could get elevated views of the action.
The $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct between the Arts District and Boyle Heights replaced the original 1932-vintage structure. The original bridge was an iconic landmark in the city, seen in movies including "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," but its aging structure was deteriorating, leaving it seismically unsound.
Street takeover on newly opened half billion dollar 6th street bridge ends in crash involving several vehicles.This lawlessness is literally destroying our community. pic.twitter.com/6Ydg902Kza
