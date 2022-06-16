The new Sixth Street Viaduct - the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles - is officially opening next month, after six years of construction, according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering.
Cars will be able to start crossing the bridge, which links Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A., at 7 p.m., July 10. Prior to that, a two-day Grand Opening on July 9 and 10 will be reserved for pedestrians, then bikes.
“The 6th Street Viaduct isn’t just a connection between our communities – it’s a new landmark that represents the tenacity, beauty, and promise that defines Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.
The new bridge spans 3,500 feet, just like the old Sixth Street Viaduct that was torn down in 2016. Along the way, it crosses the L.A. River, the 101 freeway, and 18 railroad tracks - connecting the Arts District to Boyle Heights.
With a final price tag of $588 million, this project is opening three years behind schedule, at a cost of more than $100 million over its original estimate. Back in 2016 when the old bridge was about to be demolished, this new viaduct was scheduled to open in 2019, for $420 million.
Only pedestrians will be allowed on the bridge for the opening day. The July 9 celebration - which will include musical performances and other festivities - will end at 9 p.m. with fireworks and the lighting of the bridge’s 20 arches. Tickets for that Saturday are free, but must be reserved in advance.
On July 10, the bridge will be open to bikes as well as pedestrians, with no ticket required.
The bridge includes several features to make it more pedestrian and bike friendly than the previous structure:
● Sidewalks on each side of the viaduct
● 10-wide protected bike lanes on both sides
● A pedestrian/bike ramp in Boyle Heights is a helical or corkscrew structure
● Five sets of stairs connect the viaduct to the ground underneath.
Construction on a 12-acre, $40 million park under the bridge is scheduled to begin next year.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.