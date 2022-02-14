Euclid and 4th Map

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a Boyle Heights street at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Euclid Avenue at Fourth Street, Deputy Juan Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division told City News Service.

Surveillance video showed the 27-year-old man driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed north on Euclid Avenue when he "lost control and went down," Campos said.

The motorcyclist may have struck a rear tire of a vehicle that stopped at a red light and continued northbound before going down with the motorcycle around Fourth Street, the detective said.

Paramedics took the Los Angeles-area man to a hospital where he died, Campos said. It was not known whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments