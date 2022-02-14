Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a Boyle Heights street at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Euclid Avenue at Fourth Street, Deputy Juan Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division told City News Service.
Surveillance video showed the 27-year-old man driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed north on Euclid Avenue when he "lost control and went down," Campos said.
The motorcyclist may have struck a rear tire of a vehicle that stopped at a red light and continued northbound before going down with the motorcycle around Fourth Street, the detective said.
Paramedics took the Los Angeles-area man to a hospital where he died, Campos said. It was not known whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.
