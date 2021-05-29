Boyle Heights -- A man, about 20 to 30 years old, was found shot to death early this morning, police said.
It's the eighth murder in Boyle Heights so far this year, according to CrimeMapping.com
Officers dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to a call of a person down in the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Olympic Boulevard came upon a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.
Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A motive for the homicide has yet to be established.
