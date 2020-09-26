Boyle Heights - One person suffered minor burns and storage containers behind a single-story house were damaged by flames on Friday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 11:38 p.m. in the 900 block of south Hollins Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

It took 30 firefighters 24 minutes to put out the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, Prange said.

Paramedics evaluated the patient at the scene, he said. There was no word whether the person was taken to a hospital for treatment.