Boyle Heights - One person suffered minor burns and storage containers behind a single-story house were damaged by flames on Friday night, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 11:38 p.m. in the 900 block of south Hollins Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
It took 30 firefighters 24 minutes to put out the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, Prange said.
Paramedics evaluated the patient at the scene, he said. There was no word whether the person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.