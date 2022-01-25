Boyle Heights - Should a section of Bailey Street near Mariachi Plaza be renamed after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez?

Some members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council don't think so.

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon has proposed renaming two blocks of Bailey Street to “Vicente Fernandez Street” after the Jalisco-born singer, who died last month at age 81.

De Leon called the singer of “El Ultimo Beso” and “Para Siempre” a “cultural icon, whose music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his native homeland of Mexico, but across the globe.”

Not Everyone is a Fan

But the Planning and Land Use Committee of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council issued a statement last week opposing the renaming. The committee noted instances of the legendary Mariachi’s inappropriate behavior. That included touching a female fan's breast and a homophobic remark, saying he refused a liver transplant because he didn’t know whether the donor would be “homosexual or a drug addict.”

Committee chairman David Silvas said these characterizations are a problem, “especially since there is an AA group in Mariachi Plaza as well as concerns from LGBT community members.”

The committee statement, however, is still not the official position of the Boyle Heights council. The full council is scheduled to vote on the matter on Wednesday.

Council Office Defends Renaming

Other groups support the renaming, according to Peter Brown, a spokesperson for Councilmember De Leon.

“The Neighborhood Council is one of the other groups out there that we’re listening to,” Brown said. “There are Mariachis that are out there that are just thrilled to death over this idea.”

Among the various groups who have been heard, “we’re sensing an overwhelming level of support for this,” Brown added.

What about Avenida Lucha Reyes?

Complicating matters, the City Council already voted in 2013 to rename the same street after Mexican ranchera singer Lucha Reyes, a pioneering female musician and bandleader in the male-dominated world of Mariachis. She died in 1944.

Brown, however, said the City Council's action in 2013 was more ceremonial in nature and did not officially change the street's name. Brown has also said that the ceremonial "Avenida Lucha Reyes" signs along that street will remain, posted above blue "Vicente Fernandez Street" signs.

While the neighborhood council can weigh in on the matter, it's the L.A. City Council that decides whether or not to rename the street

Brown said the renaming will go through the Public Works Department before heading to the full City Council for a vote.