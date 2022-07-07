Boyle Heights -- The first page of the menu for this shoebox of a restaurant tells us, “Otomisan has been open since 1956 … last Japanese restaurant standing in Boyle Heights.”
And with those few words, a tale of demographic shift is unfurled. For back when Otomisan opened, 66 years ago, Boyle Heights was, at least in part, a Japanese neighborhood – an extension of nearby Little Tokyo. It was a restaurant that lived on a loyal local following – a following that both died off and relocated.
As of 20 years ago, when the nearby Fuji Café closed, Otomisan was all that remained. And it would have vanished as well – were it not kept alive by a new owner named Yayoi Watanabe. In January, it was declared a city historic landmark.
Today, Otomisan transcends its surroundings as a cozy place to go for chicken, beef or salmon teriyaki, or pork or fried shrimp curry. In its own quiet, understated way, it’s a monument to an age gone by, a Los Angeles that’s faded from memory. We are not a sentimental city. We do not cherish the past. We send in the bulldozers to make room for the new. Except in the case of Otomisan.
This is a diminutive storefront with three booths and five seats at the counter. The floor is a linoleum that’s seen better days. There’s an alley next door where locals park their cars; you’ve got to walk down the alley to get to the bathroom. There’s a metal security gate that slides closed during off-hours. There are children’s drawings attached with magnets to the refrigerator. The Dodgers play on a TV behind the counter. Otomisan comes as close to eating in someone’s kitchen as any restaurant in town.
The menu is brief, just two pages, a mix of dishes from six decades ago … and from now. The potato croquettes, the miso soup (and very good it is too!), the pork cutlet tonkatsu, the five udon noodle dishes – they were Japanese food before the rise of sushi and sashimi, of sushi rolls, as a way of life. (When the California Roll was created in the early ‘70s at Tokyo Kaikan in Little Tokyo, Otomisan had already been around for 15 years!)
And so, the menu here has come to include a salmon sashimi bowl, a spicy tuna bowl, a California tempura roll and a spicy tuna tempura roll, a Rainbow Roll and a Dragon Roll. Good dishes all. But I was here for the nostalgia of the food. And so, I had a salmon teriyaki rice bowl, the fish slathered in a sweet sauce. I had vegetable tempura. I had a small green salad. And I had cold green tea. (There’s no sake. And I don’t drink Diet Coke with my Japanese food.)
I had green tea ice cream. And I chatted with a family at a nearby table whose two small children were eating sashimi and sushi. We were all dazzled by this new generation, happily eating raw fish. They’ll keep Otomisan alive – and iconic -- for diners yet unborn.
Otomisan Rating: ⭐⭐ 1/2
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME
- ⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY
- ⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION
- ⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME
Otomisan
- 2506-1/2 E. 1st St.
- 323-526-1150
- Lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday.
- No reservations. Inexpensive.
