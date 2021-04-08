Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle tonight on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Lorena Street on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The four right lanes of the westbound Pomona Freeway at Lorena Street and the Lorena Street on-ramp were closed due to the crash and a SigAlert issued, according to Caltrans.
Tonight's deadly collision comes after a homeless man was struck and killed while walking on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village early Wednesday morning.
Tragic accident on the #60fwy #LosAngeles #BoyleHeights pic.twitter.com/wpOVkIXOZb— Ese Fulano De Tal (@EseFulanoDeTal1) April 9, 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.