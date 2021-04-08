60 Freeway and Lorena Street

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle tonight on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Lorena Street on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four right lanes of the westbound Pomona Freeway at Lorena Street and the Lorena Street on-ramp were closed due to the crash and a SigAlert issued, according to Caltrans.

Tonight's deadly collision comes after a homeless man was struck and killed while walking on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village early Wednesday morning.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments