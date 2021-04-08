Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle tonight on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Lorena Street on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four right lanes of the westbound Pomona Freeway at Lorena Street and the Lorena Street on-ramp were closed due to the crash and a SigAlert issued, according to Caltrans.

Tonight's deadly collision comes after a homeless man was struck and killed while walking on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village early Wednesday morning.